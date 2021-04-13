Marv Levy announced as member of Canadian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Legendary former Buffalo Bills head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Marv Levy was announced as a member of the Canadian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Tuesday.

Levy was named coach of the Montreal Alouettes in 1973. He spent five seasons with the Alouettes compiling a 43-31-4 record, appearing in the playoffs in all five seasons and winning the Grey Cup in 1974 and 1977.

Levy will become only the third person to be enshrined in the Canadian Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In 12 seasons with the Buffalo Bills, Levy compiled a 112-70 record and led the team to four straight Super Bowls from 1990 to 1993. Before his stint in Buffalo, he was the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs for five seasons.

Levy was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001.