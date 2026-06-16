Mark your calendars: Buffalo Bills release 2026 Training Camp schedule

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have released the 2026 Training Camp schedule, which begins on July 29 at St. John Fisher University.

The team will hold seven open practices at St. John Fisher, as well as the annual Return of the Blue and Red Scrimmage, which is set to take place at the new Highmark Stadium.

St. John Fisher open practices



Wednesday, July 29 — 8:30 a.m.

Thursday, July 30 — 8:30 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 1 — 8:30 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 3 — 8:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 4 — 8:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 6 — 8:30 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 7 — 8:30 a.m.

Return of the Blue and Red Scrimmage at the new Highmark Stadium



Saturday, Aug. 8 — 7 p.m.

The Bill said due to the limited capacity at St. John Fisher, there will be a Training Camp Public Practice Lottery. You can request a maximum of four tickets, and entering the lottery does not guarantee tickets.

You can enter the lottery here.

The lottery closes on June 26, and you will be notified whether you won tickets or not. Winners must accept tickets in their Ticketmaster account within 72 hours of notification.

The team said an exclusive Season Ticket Member Training Camp Ticket presale will take place on June 24 at 10 a.m. Season Ticket Members will be sent an email the morning of June 24 with details to access this exclusive presale. Each account is limited to six total training camp tickets.

A little shakeup with a new head coach for training camp...Earlier practices and start times for media availability, and once they leave Fisher for the Blue and Red scrimmage, they'll stay in Buffalo for the remainder of camp#BillsMafia https://t.co/zj8UKkCHeA — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) June 16, 2026

Notably different under first-year head coach Joe Brady are the earlier practice times and the total number of practices the team will hold in Rochester.

Saturday, August 8, the Return of the Blue and Red Scrimmage will mark the first major public event inside the new Highmark Stadium.