Looking back: 7 greatest moments at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, home of the Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Whether you call it Highmark Stadium, the Ralph, or even Rich Stadium, the home of the Buffalo Bills has been the site of so many special moments since its opening in 1973 in Orchard Park.

The 7 Sports team is breaking down the top seven:

The Comeback

January 3, 1993

The Bills beat the Houston Oilers in overtime of the AFC Wild Card Round, but it was how they did it that remains one of the greatest and most well-known moments in stadium history. The Bills erased a 32-point deficit, with Steve Christie drilling a 32-yard field goal for the win. It remains the largest comeback in NFL history.

Worth the Wait

January 9, 2021

The NFL season looked a little different in Buffalo, as the COVID-19 pandemic kept fans out of the stadium, but the postseason brought back a limited number of fans, and they were in for a treat. After a quarter of a century, the Bills finally won a playoff game at home with a 27-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts that made fans say, "we're back!"

The Streak is Over

September 25, 2011

After years of suffering loss after loss to the New England Patriots, everything changed for a day. Erasing a second quarter 21-point deficit, the Bills hit a 38-yard field goal as time expired, sending fans and players into a frenzy. After 15 straight losses to their division rival, the Bills beat the Patriots for the first time since 2003.

The 51-3 Blowout

January 20, 1991

In the AFC Championship between the Bills and the Los Angeles Raiders, the Bills didn't just win, they dominated. Jim Kelly and the offense put up 41 points in the first half alone, while the defense forced seven turnovers. The win sent Buffalo to their first ever Super Bowl, the first of what would become four straight trips.

Snow Bowl (or "Snowvertime")

December 10, 2017

A lake effect snow storm dropped nearly one and a half feet of snow on Orchard Park. Eight to nine inches of that snow fell during the game between the Bills and the Indianapolis Colts. Visibility was at an all-time low and timeouts were called just to clear the field. The Bills wound up winning in overtime, an important game in the standings as the team ended its 17-year playoff drought that season.

The Winter Classic

January 1, 2008

From football to hockey— New Year's Day in 2008 marked the first-ever NHL Winter Classic and the Sabres' first-ever outdoor game. More than 70,000 fans packed Ralph Wilson Stadium and watched the Sabres fall in overtime to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Despite the team's loss, the event's success heled establish the Winter Classic as an annual league tradition.

Let the Music Flow

The home of the Bills has also been home to dozens of concerts from some of the biggest names in music, from Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones to Beyoncé and Jay-Z, artists have entertained fans of all generations. Two more concerts are scheduled this August.

The Bills and Western New York will be saying goodbye to Highmark Stadium as the team prepares to move to its new stadium in a few years, but the future home of the Bills will soon be filled with memories and moments of its own.