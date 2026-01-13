Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Looking ahead at how Buffalo Bills fare in matchup against Denver Broncos

Dom Tibbetts and Denver's Nick Rothschild preview the Bills-Broncos matchup
Looking ahead at how Buffalo Bills fare in matchup against Denver Broncos
Posted
and last updated

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — After beating the Jacksonville Jaguars on their home field, the Buffalo Bills now head west to Denver to take on the top-seeded Broncos in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

How does the Bills' offense stack up against another top defense? Can Josh Allen replicate the same level of success in the passing game, or does James Cook need to find a way to get more involved? How much of a challenge defensively does Bo Nix present to this Bills defense?

Dom and Nick drop the latest episode of the "Leading the Charge - Behind Enemy Lines" Podcast, where they discuss the storylines above and more.

Be sure to download and subscribe anywhere you stream and watch podcasts to stay up to date with all the latest Bills news and content.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app