Looking ahead at how Buffalo Bills fare in matchup against Denver Broncos

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — After beating the Jacksonville Jaguars on their home field, the Buffalo Bills now head west to Denver to take on the top-seeded Broncos in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

How does the Bills' offense stack up against another top defense? Can Josh Allen replicate the same level of success in the passing game, or does James Cook need to find a way to get more involved? How much of a challenge defensively does Bo Nix present to this Bills defense?

Dom and Nick drop the latest episode of the "Leading the Charge - Behind Enemy Lines" Podcast, where they discuss the storylines above and more.

