LeSean McCoy: Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll deserves shot as head coach

Adrian Kraus/AP
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs with the ball in front of offensive coordinator Brian Daboll during the team's NFL football practice in Orchard Park, N.Y., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Posted at 10:53 AM, Aug 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-22 10:54:49-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A former Buffalo Bills star had plenty of praise for the team's offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll.

On Saturday, running back LeSean McCoy tweeted out about Daboll, "he has got to get a shot as a head coach."

Daboll has been the offensive coordinator with the Bills since 2018.

McCoy's final season with the Bills was Daboll's first.

McCoy, who is a free agent after spending his last two seasons winning Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Daboll had interviews with NFL teams to become head coach before returning as offensive coordinator with the Bills, most notably the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, and New York Jets.

Hiring 716