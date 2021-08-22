LeSean McCoy: Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll deserves shot as head coach

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A former Buffalo Bills star had plenty of praise for the team's offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll.

On Saturday, running back LeSean McCoy tweeted out about Daboll, "he has got to get a shot as a head coach."

Daboll is balling he has to get a shot as a Head coach. A proven project as Josh Allen should be enough and Daboll had a lot to do with that https://t.co/si4osJmvW0 — LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) August 22, 2021

Daboll has been the offensive coordinator with the Bills since 2018.

McCoy's final season with the Bills was Daboll's first.

McCoy, who is a free agent after spending his last two seasons winning Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Daboll had interviews with NFL teams to become head coach before returning as offensive coordinator with the Bills, most notably the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, and New York Jets.