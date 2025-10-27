Leading the Charge - The Podcast: Can the Buffalo Bills build on lopsided win over Carolina?

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — They let James Cook.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook rushed for 216 yards on 19 carries and found the endzone twice in Buffalo's 40-9 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

The defense heard the criticism over the past few weeks and responded with its best performance of the season, tallying seven sacks and three turnovers in the win.

All good things to build on because it doesn't get easier. Up next for this team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brother Bill and Dom Tibbetts drop their latest episode of the "Leading the Charge" Podcast, where they discuss the storylines above and more!

Be sure to download and subscribe anywhere you stream and watch podcasts to stay up to date with all the latest Bills news and content.