Leading the Charge: Stadium farewell season starts with chaos as Buffalo Bills do the improbable

Brother Bill and Dom Tibbetts try to make sense of Buffalo's 41-40 win
Posted
and last updated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There aren't enough words in the English dictionary to describe the absolute chaos that ensued Sunday night at Highmark Stadium as the Buffalo Bills pulled off an improbable comeback.

Brother Bill and Dom Tibbetts drop their latest episode of the "Leading the Charge" Podcast, describing what that game was like on and off the field.

