BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — 11-year veteran Shaq Thompson has only known life as a Carolina Panther, until June, when the linebacker signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.

From the start, Thompson felt right at home.

“You could really see a brotherhood in this organization from top down," Thompson said in a one-on-one interview. "These guys really take that initiative to create this bond and make that special connection. Sometimes you just don’t get that from other teams.”

For Thompson, being in Buffalo is more than just trying to feel at home in the latter half of his career; it’s about proving the past won’t define his career.

“Me personally, I can’t end my career on injuries," Thompson said. "That’s just me personally, unless it’s a concussion, I’m ending it. But if it’s an ankle, knee, leg, whatever, I’m getting back out there and I’m mending it the way I want to end it."

WATCH: Leading by example: Shaq Thompson brings experience and mentality to Buffalo Bills defense

Leading by example: Shaq Thompson brings experience and mentality to Buffalo Bills defense

An array of injuries has limited Thompson to just six games played over the last two seasons, but it hasn’t limited what defensive coordinator Bobby Babich feels he’ll bring to the linebacker room.

“His mentality, the way he approaches the game, you could tell he’s a vet," defensive coordinator Bobby Babich said. "He wants to fit in, and he just texted me that he wants to meet later and go over things. That’s the type of guy you want in that locker room. If you want to make it in this league, it’s an all the time thing.”

Thompson has played in the biggest game of them all, Super Bowl 50 back in 2016, so he knows exactly what it’ll take for the Bills as an organization to take that next step.

"Leave every trauma, drama, whatever you have at the door," Thompson said. "When you come in here, it’s all football. We’re focusing on the same goal, same mindset, get out there and get after it.”