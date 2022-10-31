Late mistakes "uncharacteristic" for Buffalo Bills in 27-17 win over Green Bay Packers

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — You know how the old saying goes. A win is a win, and an ugly win is still better than a pretty loss.

Surely that's how the Buffalo Bills feel following their 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers Sunday night at Highmark Stadium.

The score could've been a lot more lopsided but a few mistakes in the second half proved to almost become costly for Buffalo. Something we haven't seen from this Bills team who otherwise have proved to be very solid in the second half of ballgames.

"Obviously in that second half we wish we had a few things back, said Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Got a little out of groove and did some uncharacteristic things. Can't make those decision. Can't put our team in those situations."

Josh Allen acknowledged his two second half interceptions as plays that allowed Green Bay to have some late hope for a comeback. When asked if he was concerned about his team's ability to close out games, Allen kept the focus on himself.

"I have a concern with making stupid decisions and not closing out the game that way either. I have a crappy taste in my mouth right now. I know we won and I'm happy we won. But there's a lot to learn from and get better at it."

Penalties and a potent Packers rushing attack which tallied 208 total yards also created some late headaches on both sides of the ball for Buffalo.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs who was exchanging words with Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander all-game long addressed some of the uncharacteristic mistakes his team was making late in the game.

"We could've played better in the second half. As far as the penalties I feel like whether it's a holding, I fumbled it or really anything. We could've played cleaner football. says Diggs. "Of course the minor miscues and chippiness, it's apart of football. I feel like it's going to happen."

The good news, the Bills on the right side of that 27-17 win. They'll take their 6-1 overall record and head to the Meadowlands to take on the New York Jets on Sunday.