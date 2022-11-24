Late game heroics lift Bills to 28-25 victory over the Lions

DETROIT, MI — Tyler Bass kicked the game-winning field goal with two seconds left on the clock from 45 yards out to give the Bills a 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions. After Detroit tied the game late, Buffalo went 48 yards in 21 seconds to put the Bills in field goal range.

The biggest play of the drive came from Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs for 36 yards.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen finished 24 of 42 for 253 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Allen also added 78 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown.

Isaiah McKenzie led the Bills with 93 receiving yards and a touchdown on five catches. Stefon Diggs added eight catches for 77 yards and a touchdown. Devin Singletary had 72 yards on the ground for the Bills on 14 carries.

But despite the win, the Bills are heading home with some reasons to be concerned.

Edge rusher Von Miller was carted off the field in the first half and never returned. According to the team, Miller suffered a knee injury. But Miller wasn’t the Bills only notable injury. The team also lost starting left tackle Dion Dawkins to a hamstring injury. Like Miller, Dawkins did not play in the second half.

On the positive side of the injury storyline, Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White made his season debut, but played just two defensive possessions. Thursday was White’s first game since he suffered a season-ending ACL injury on Thanksgiving in 2021.