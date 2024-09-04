Know before you go: New rules and reminders for the Buffalo Bills home opener on Sunday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Here's what you need to know before the Buffalo Bills kick off the season at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

The team opens the season at home against the Arizona Cardinals at 1 p.m.

This season there are new parking rules. Here are those guidelines and reminders to know before you head to the game on Sunday afternoon.

PARKING

New this season, fans must purchase a parking pass before they get to Highmark Stadium to park in a Bills lot. You can check the availability of parking passes this season here. No payment will be accepted in the lots. The goal of this new parking ruleis to keep incoming traffic flowing smoothly.



Private lots will still be selling spots near Highmark Stadium

Ridesharing is an option to get to and from a Bills game, but you'll have to walk more than half a mile from the drop-off location. After the game, you also could wait a while to get an Uber or Lyft.

Game Day Express is another option through the NFTA. Each home game has a separate schedule.

SCHEDULE

8 a.m.: Abbott Road closes

9 a.m.: Parking lots open

11 a.m.: Highmark Stadium gates open

12 p.m.: Players begin warming up

12:42 p.m.: 1964 Championship Team Celebration

12:45 p.m.: Heartsaver Award Recognition

12:50 p.m.: Stampede performance

12:55 p.m.: Team introductions

WHAT TO BRING:

Blankets, binoculars, cameras, iPads and tablets are all allowed inside Highmark Stadium. However, these items are not permitted. The Bills have a bag policy below.

WKBW Buffalo Bills clear bag policy

7 Weather Chief Meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski has your gameday forecast, and you might need to bring a poncho or rain jacket.