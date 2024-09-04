One of the best days of the year is coming; Here's an early Buffalo Bills home opener forecast

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a special time of year in Western New York.

Is it Christmas? No, there is no snow on the ground.

Is it Thanksgiving? No, there are still leaves on the trees.

What about the 4th of July? No, the sun is setting before 8:00 p.m.

Is it Week 1, September 8th? Yes! Friends and family return to Western New York a few times a year and one of those days is the Buffalo Bills home opener. People will gather in Orchard Park for a party that will begin early Sunday morning. Tailgaters will have the grill going, the beer flowing, and cornhole ready to play.

Most of the home openers have great weather. The average high temperature on September 8 is near 75 degrees. The early forecast for this Sunday looks quite cool. Tailgating temperatures will be in the 50s with game temperatures near 60 degrees. A cool breeze out of the southwest at 10 to 20 miles per hour will add a bit of a chill to the air. A few lake effect rain showers are possible, especially during the morning hours.

Grab the Bills sweatshirt and cheer on the team this Sunday. Soak it all in as this is one of the best days of the year!