Kids Day returning to Highmark Stadium on August 28

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced that Kids Day is returning to Highmark Stadium ahead of the Bills preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, August 28.
Starting at 9 a.m. on August 28, games, activities and giveaways will take place in Lot 6 of Highmark Stadium.
Fisher-Price will have set up an inflatable lava pit, corn maze, and a Power Wheels Track for younger kids as well, along with under-eye glare patches and a temporary tattoos giveaway.
There will be food trucks outside of the stadium, along with $2 hot dogs, $2 popcorn, and $2 bottled water and Pepsi products.
