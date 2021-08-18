Watch
Kids Day returning to Highmark Stadium on August 28

Joshua Bessex/AP
Fans watch Buffalo Bills practice at NFL football training camp in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Saturday, July 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Posted at 12:51 PM, Aug 18, 2021
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced that Kids Day is returning to Highmark Stadium ahead of the Bills preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, August 28.

Starting at 9 a.m. on August 28, games, activities and giveaways will take place in Lot 6 of Highmark Stadium.

Fisher-Price will have set up an inflatable lava pit, corn maze, and a Power Wheels Track for younger kids as well, along with under-eye glare patches and a temporary tattoos giveaway.

There will be food trucks outside of the stadium, along with $2 hot dogs, $2 popcorn, and $2 bottled water and Pepsi products.

Pre-season tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

