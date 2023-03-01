Key takeaways from Day 1 of the NFL Combine per Buffalo Bills

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — On day 1 of the 2023 NFL Combine, the Buffalo Bills general manager, Brandon Beane, and head coach Sean McDermott spoke to the media. After over a month to let their final game sink in and take some time off, Mcdermott says it's time to roll up their sleeves and re-evaluate.

Key Takeaways from Pressers:

Leslie Frazier, taking a break from coaching

Tuesday morning, started with a surprise announcement of defensive coordinator Leslie Frazer not returning for the 2023 season. Instead, the Bills might roll with what's already brewing in-house, and McDermott going back to his defensive roots calling the plays. It's simply too early to decide if the Bills will hire a new defensive coordinator.

Brandon Beane says Leslie Frazier isn’t at the point in his career where he’s ready to retire, just taking a break @WKBW pic.twitter.com/v3GTr1b4G4 — Briana Aldridge (@BreeAldridge) February 28, 2023

Josh Allen needs more protection for O-line

The Bills ability to turn to the run game wasn't always effective, and that could be for a few reasons. Still, the 0-line's continuity was questionable since the beginning of camp. Brandon says Dion Dawkins and Mitch Morse have created a strong dynamic but also stated 'ruling out' a guy like Rodger Saffold isn't automatic. Beane also gives credit to Ryan Bates, who embraces his backup role and has a solid year, while Spencer started off slow and trended in the right direction toward the second half of the season.

Sean McDermott says big picture wise, run game improved back half of the season but Josh Allen’s protection lacked at times pic.twitter.com/SovrRPFbSR — Briana Aldridge (@BreeAldridge) February 28, 2023

Bills don't want to part ways with Tremaine Edmunds

The Bills have a decision to make with his contract, and McDermott made it clear he's not a replaceable player. There's no question that Edmunds is coming off his career-best year and is doing everything you want your 2018 draft pick to do.

Safety position is in the air

If Jordan Poyer doesn't return, the Bills will be forced to fill a huge void. Without getting into Poyer's contract, Bills say Christian Benford is a likely candidate to try at safety. Beane is also interested in seeing if this year's daft picks come with a hybrid defensive back who can be plugged in at corner and safety.

Damar Hamlin continues to bring positivity

Beane jokes about Hamlin being on a world tour. Seeing Hamlin back on his feet is still the biggest blessing to this team. Hamlin has been evaluated by multiple specialists, and the Bills will be cautious about his return to the field if they decide he's physically and mentally ready.

Full interview with Brandon Beane: