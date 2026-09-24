Key matchups, players, & predictions as Buffalo Bills host Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's been a great start to the season for the Buffalo Bills with two wins against two strong teams. But past results don't guarantee future success and the Bills know their opponent in Week 3 will be desperate to get their first win of the season.

"There's not going to be a team in the NFL that loses two games straight and be like, alright, pack it up, we're done," right tackle Spencer Brown said. "There was a conversation at my house when we were watching the game when it was over. It's like these guys are going to be fired up to come play."

"The record, the opponent, none of that should have any bearing on our preparation," head coach Joe Brady said. "If we're playing a team in Week 10 that's 10-0 and we approach that any differently than a team that's 0-10, then shame on us. I'm not doing a good job as a coach."

Both teams are dealing with injuries and questions heading into Sunday's game. But what matchups are we circling and who do we think will come out on top? Matt Bove and Joe Buscaglia share their thoughts in the video at the top of the page!