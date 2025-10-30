Keon Coleman responds to Steve Smith Jr.'s criticism about Buffalo Bills' wide receiver

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — On Wednesday, former NFL wide receiver Steve Smith Jr. went on his podcast, "89" with co-host James Palmer and criticized Buffalo Bills second-year wide receiver Keon Coleman's performance this season.

"You can't teach a dog how to bark. You either got it or you don't," Smith Jr. said on the podcast.

On Thursday afternoon, following the Bills' practice, Coleman was asked by reporters what he thought of the comments that were made.

"No comment on that. Next question," Coleman responded.

Later on in the interview with Coleman, he elaborated on why he had "no comment" on the matter while also addressing the way he's dealt with the adversity of an up-and-down season so far.

"I don't really know what he said, that's why I said no comment." But I feel like I handled things pretty good, the ups and downs of it," Coleman said. "Fully just being a professional and felt pretty confident about how I handled that."

In the same podcast, Smith Jr. also elaborated on his point about Coleman's performance this season.

"Can he be a dog? I don't know. I don't know him, I'm just watching film, but I also don't have to watch film, I also don't have to speak to you to know if you can play football," Smith Jr. added. "You've had 345 plays thus far, 210 have been receiving snaps. Meaning you are a viable option and they have selected to not throw you the ball a lot of the time."