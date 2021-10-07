Watch
KCPD challenging BPD ahead of Bills-Chiefs; winner gets food from losing city

Kansas City, Mo. Police Department
Kansas City Police
Posted at 3:22 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 15:22:54-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WKBW) — The Kansas City, Mo. Police Department is challenging the Buffalo Police Department ahead of Sunday night's Bills-Chiefs game, and whoever wins gets food from the losing city.

If the Bills beat the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, the Kansas City Police Department will give Buffalo police barbecue from Gates Bar-B-Q.

If the Chiefs win, Buffalo police will need to send Kansas City police chicken wings.

The Chiefs beat the Bills in the AFC Championship Game in January.

