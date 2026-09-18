BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Josh Allen is once again turning his game-day look into a way to give back.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback, New Era Cap and Golisano Children's Hospital of Buffalo are teaming up for the second season of the "Billustration" campaign, with nine pediatric patients helping design caps Allen will wear before each of the Bills' eight regular-season home games.

The project started with a familiar piece of Allen history: the "charging potato," a Bills logo Allen famously drew as an NFL rookie.

Last season, the hats designed by "Champion Kids" were auctioned after Josh wore them before home games. The campaign raised more than $140,000.

WATCH: Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen surprises kids who designed his game day caps last season

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen surprises kids who designed his game day caps last season

This time around, the selected kids were paired with New Era designers and given the chance to turn their own ideas, personalities and stories into custom caps that are for sale to the general public, both in stores and online.

“Every cap that is going to be highlighted throughout the season is going to be available for purchase, and every purchase goes to support the Patricia Allen Fund,” said Danielle Koch, executive director of the New Era Foundation.

The caps feature designs inspired by the individual children: Jack, Mason, Charlotte, brothers Avery and Amar'e, Killian, Caleb and Grace.

WATCH: Josh Allen's cap campaign returns for a second season, putting kids' creativity front and center

Josh Allen's cap campaign returns for a second season, putting kids' creativity front and center

Eight-year-old Jack, who has received care at Golisano Children's Hospital for years, wanted his cap to make people happy. He carefully selected the colors and placement of the designs, including a football surrounded by flames because of how fast Allen throws the football.

Other caps tell very different stories, according to Heather Ly Wesolek, who oversees the 'Champion Kids' program at Golisano Children's Hospital of Buffalo.

"Charlotte's hat has a set of lungs on it," said Wesolek, marketing relations manager for Kaleida Health. "She was on ECMO, which served as her heart and her lungs and kept her alive in the PICU. Mason picked red and white. It is sort of a nod to Pokémon, because it's one of his favorite things. Avery and Amar'e, there's a little crown on the side. It says 'go Bills'. The 'g' is backwards, which is so adorable."

The Patricia Allen Fund, named after Allen's late grandmother, supports critical pediatric care at Golisano Children's Hospital of Buffalo, including emergency care, neonatal intensive care, patient transport, equipment and other resources.

The fund has raised more than $17 million in less than six years.

For the second season, Koch and others wanted fans to be part of the experience from the beginning, so all eight caps are already available, though there will still be another chance to own a piece of Bills history.

At the end of the season, the caps Allen wore before each home game will be auctioned off, with additional proceeds going to the Patricia Allen Fund.

Koch expects the colorful designs to become a familiar sight this season.

“I fully expect that come home opener that we are gonna be seeing a very colorful stadium,” she said.

"Billustration" Caps purchased at New Era's flagship store at 160 Delaware Avenue in Buffalo come with a commemorative poster showcasing all 8 designs.