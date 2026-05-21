BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen raised $140,000 for Golisano Children's Hospital and the Patricia Allen Fund through online auctions of nine patient-designed hats he wore before each home game last season.

The check presentation took place outside New Era Cap's global headquarters in Buffalo, where Allen posed for pictures with the oversized check — stopping traffic in the process.

"The Patricia Allen fund supports all of our critical care needs, which sometimes, you never know when you're going to need that if you have a trauma or some unexpected thing that happens, and this money goes to help those kids when they need it most," said Dr. Steve Turkovich, President of Golisano Children's Hospital.

The Patricia Allen Fund is named for Allen's grandmother.

The nine hats — each representing a different patient's story — were featured over nine weeks last season. Now, a new campaign combines all nine designs into one limited edition "Re-Cap" hat, with proceeds also benefiting the hospital. Allen modeled the new hat as fans drove by.

The outdoor celebration was just the start of the day. Inside, pediatric patients and their families were surprised with a visit from Allen himself.

"I'd like to introduce your quarterback, Josh Allen," New Era Cap CEO Chris Koch said.

Allen began by complimenting the young designers.

"The hat looks fantastic. You guys did such a good job," Allen said.

WATCH: Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen surprises kids who designed his game day caps last season

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen surprises kids who designed his game day caps last season

He chatted and took pictures with each family, creating what many described as unforgettable moments.

Among the patients was Makenzie Lindsay, whose hat design featured the sickle cell awareness ribbon. Lindsay was diagnosed with the disorder as a newborn, but said it hasn't held her back. She spoke with Allen about her love of flag football.

"It's been a great opportunity. I really like to draw and I love sports, so kind of combining them both makes me really happy," Lindsay said.

The kids also sang " Happy Birthday " to Allen, who turned 30 years old on Thursday, and some gave him handwritten cards.

The Oliverio family gave Allen a football-shaped pillow for his daughter, who was born last month.

"The fact that he came here with a new family and off-season, you know, it's amazing," Molly Oliverio said. "It just shows what kind of guy he is...he's amazing."

Others reflected on what Allen's commitment means to the community.

"He is the epitome of what Buffalo is about," Danielle Koch, CEO of the New Era Cap Foundation, said. "It's about giving back. It's about doing it with your heart. He cares so much about this city. He cares about these families. He cares about these kids."

The visit ended with a moment that summed up the day — Allen asked the kids to autograph his hat.