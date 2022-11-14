Josh Allen throws costly interceptions against Vikings

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Highmark Stadium cheered when Josh Allen came through the tunnel and began taking snaps during pre-game warm-ups because it put all the Case Keenum rumors to rest.

After an unsuccessful opening drive, Josh Allen and the Bills looked in sync and in complete control.

The second half came with a lot of confusion and mistakes. Allen threw his first interception, and the offense didn’t score a single touchdown in the second half.

It would soon follow a fumbled snap to Allen that took away the Bills final chance to score and avoid overtime altogether.

The true heartbreak was Allen’s second interception in overtime that ended the game.

Allen has thrown four interceptions in two games, all taking place in the red zone.

The QB was clearly disappointed after Sunday’s loss stating, “Horrendous second half. I’ve got to be better.”