Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs make for a perfect duo

ORCHARD PARK, (N.Y.) WKBW — Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs were the complete dream team going up against the Titans Monday night. The duo made most forget the game was once tied at seven before the Bills exploded offensively.

Allen completed 26 of 38 passes for 317 yards and four touchdowns, three into the hands of Diggs. For Allen, Monday marked his 15th career 300-yard passing game.

Meanwhile, Diggs tied his career-best with 12 catches that tallied up 148 yards.

On other side Titans as a team tallied 123 passing yards on the night.

The domination over Tennessee allowed Case Keenum to come in for Allen and finish the game.

The undefeated Bills will face the undefeated Dolphins in week 3.