Josh Allen scores 3 TDs as Buffalo Bills improve to 4-0 with 31-19 victory over New Orleans Saints

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP Modified) — Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, and the Buffalo Bills shook off a sloppy first three quarters to stay undefeated, beating the winless New Orleans Saints 31-19 on Sunday.

James Cook had 117 yards rushing and a touchdown in a game that wasn’t decided until midway through the fourth quarter. The Bills never trailed, but were clinging to a 21-19 lead when Allen hit a wide-open Dalton Kincaid for a 28-yard touchdown with 7:07 left.

Allen asserted himself on the previous play by putting his head down, breaking two tackles and dragging three defenders before finally going down for a 27-yard gain to convert a third-and-5.

Allen finished 16 of 22 for 209 yards while throwing his first interception of the season. Khalil Shakir scored on a 43-yard catch to cap Buffalo’s opening drive.

The five-time defending AFC East champion Bills are 4-0 for the 10th time in team history and first since 2020. Buffalo also won its 14th straight regular-season outing at home, one short of matching the franchise record spanning the 1990-91 seasons.

The Saints opened a season 0-4 for the ninth time in team history and first since 2012. They’ve lost eight straight dating to last year, their worst streak since losing 14 straight in 1980.

The Saints showed some resolve, but still couldn't finish, a week after a mistake-filled 44-13 loss at Seattle.

Spencer Rattler finished 18 of 27 for 126 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown to Chris Olave. Kendre Miller scored on an 18-yard run and finished with 65 yards rushing.

The Saints, who entered the game as 16 1/2-point underdogs, failed throughout the day to take advantage of good field position. Their first nine drives ended in Buffalo territory.

Worse still, on four possessions beginning on Buffalo's side of the midfield, New Orleans came away with two field goals. The two others ended in a punt and a trick play that went wrong when Olave threw an interception on a pass intended for Rattler. Safety Cole Bishop picked off Olave's lob at the goal line.

Buffalo's defense secured the win in the final minutes. Following Kincaid's TD, the Saints turned the ball over on downs at midfield when Alvin Kamara was stopped for a 2-yard gain by Tre'Davious White on fourth-and-4 with 5:36 remaining.

The Saints' chances of getting the ball back 30 seconds later ended when linebacker Naphi Sewell — a practice squad call-up — was flagged for running into Buffalo punter Cameron Johnston's plant leg at midfield. The Bills got the ball back and Matt Prater hit a a 35-yard field goal with 2:09 left.

Milestones

Saints DE Cameron Jordan made his 229th career start, breaking the franchise record he shared with Drew Brees. ... Cook extended his streak of games with a TD rushing to eight, breaking the Bills record previously held by Cookie Gilchrist, O.J. Simpson and Robb Riddick. ... Allen enjoyed his 45th outing with a TD passing and rushing, tying Cam Newton for the NFL career record.

Up Next

Saints: Host the New York Giants next Sunday.

Bills: Face New England in prime time next Sunday to complete a three-game homestand.