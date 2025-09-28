Despite "boneheaded mistakes" Buffalo Bills improve to 4-0, their best start since 2020

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the first time since the 2020 season, the Buffalo Bills have started their season 4-0. That’s unequivocally the most important takeaway from Sunday’s 31-19 win over the New Orleans Saints.

But despite the double-digit win, it was a somewhat sloppy day for the Bills on both sides of the ball. It speaks to how strong the Bills are, especially against a desperate Saints team, but the self-inflicted wounds, and as Josh Allen called them, “boneheaded mistakes,” need to be cleaned up.

“We weren't doing ourselves any favors,” Allen said after the game. “A couple of boneheaded penalties, boneheaded mistakes, throwing a pick, that doesn't help. The defense had our back, though. They played great all day and you know,again, we’ve just gotta keep finding ways to keep moving the ball, staying in front of the chains, first downs and again,not turning the ball over.”

McDermott said after the game that he liked the Bills' effort in the second half, but noted the inconsistency for his team in the first half of the game. But when they needed plays, they made them, and that’s what he believes matters the most.

“It's not easy (to win),” McDermott said. “It's not easy, so it's good to get a one o'clock home win on a beautiful Sunday afternoon and I'm gonna go home and watch somebody else sweat it out a little bit here.”

On offense, the Bills had some uncharacteristic hiccups, especially in the second quarter. After starting with touchdowns on their first two possessions, the Bills went interception, punt, and punt on their next three possessions.

Defensively, the Bills allowed the Saints to rush for nearly 200 yards and average 5.6 yards per carry. To their credit, Cole Bishop made a huge interception and stop for the Bills at the end of the half, and the cornerbacks did a good job keeping the Saints' wideouts in front of them.

So what were our main takeaways from the win, and what are the concerns for the Bills moving forward? You can watch our full conversation at the top of the page.