Josh Allen outduels Trevor Lawrence as Buffalo Bills survive and advance to AFC Divisional round

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Two words, survive and advance. That's the name of the game in the NFL Playoffs, and the Buffalo Bills did just that in their 27-24 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The win marks Buffalo's first on the road in the playoffs since 1992. Josh Allen's charge of the offense and big plays late on defense from Tre'Davious White and Cole Bishop helped squash that narrative.

Up next, the Denver Broncos in the AFC Divisional round.

Brother Bill and Dom Tibbetts drop their latest episode of the "Leading the Charge" Podcast, where they discuss the storylines above and more.

