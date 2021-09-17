Josh Allen looking to continue dominance over Miami Dolphins on Sunday

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has had quite the success against the Miami Dolphins heading into Sunday's game at Hard Rock Stadium.

Despite losing his first game against the Dolphins in 2018, Allen has won his last five straight over the Dolphins.

Allen was particularly dominant in last season's Week 2 game against the Dolphins, throwing for 415 yards including four touchdowns with zero interceptions and a whopping 146.7 quarterback rating (the best of his career) leading to a 31-28 Bills win.

In his six games against the Dolphins, Allen has 17 touchdown passes while only throwing four interceptions, while also rushing for three touchdowns.

Last season in Week 17 against the Dolphins, Allen threw for 224 yards along with three touchdowns and one interception in just one half.

The Bills take on the Dolphins on Sunday.

