Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Josh Allen looking to continue dominance over Miami Dolphins on Sunday

items.[0].image.alt
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a touchdown pass, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Josh Allen Dolphins
Posted at 7:18 PM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 19:18:47-04

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has had quite the success against the Miami Dolphins heading into Sunday's game at Hard Rock Stadium.

Despite losing his first game against the Dolphins in 2018, Allen has won his last five straight over the Dolphins.

Allen was particularly dominant in last season's Week 2 game against the Dolphins, throwing for 415 yards including four touchdowns with zero interceptions and a whopping 146.7 quarterback rating (the best of his career) leading to a 31-28 Bills win.

In his six games against the Dolphins, Allen has 17 touchdown passes while only throwing four interceptions, while also rushing for three touchdowns.

Last season in Week 17 against the Dolphins, Allen threw for 224 yards along with three touchdowns and one interception in just one half.

The Bills take on the Dolphins on Sunday.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!