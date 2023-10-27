Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen is SO back; TE Dalton Kincaid scores first career NFL touchdown

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Despite a scary fourth quarter that included Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield throwing a hail mary to try and win the game, the Buffalo Bills looked in control. Well, at least the offense.

"It was nice," said Allen. "This team moves very well when I'm able to get the ball to our playmakers."

Bills Mafia got some of the old Allen mixed in with utilizing offensive weapons that haven't been able to be as productive as some may have predicted.

One of the biggest surprises, wide receiver Khalil Shakir, exploded from the beginning, leading the team with 92 receiving yards.

"I think you saw we were going a little bit faster today," said Shakir. "Just making sure we stay on schedule, that was a big thing we preached all week."

In addition to Shakir's explosive game, rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid was also targeted seven times, and turned one of those throws into his first touchdown of his NFL career.

"I think it's kind of everyone's dream," said Kincaid. "Just scoring and jumping up there to celebrate.

You can watch Shakir and Kincaid speak after the win below.

Buffalo Bills WR Khalil Shakir and TE Dalton Kincaid big part of offense in win over Tampa Bay

Allen completed 31 of 40 passes for 324 yards two touchdowns and an interception. He also added 41 rushing yards on seven carries and a rushing touchdown.