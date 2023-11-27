Josh Allen had himself a day despite the end result

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Josh Allen played one of his best games in his NFL career, totaling 420 yards of total offense, and the Bills still fell short.

"I thought our guys had a lot of great effort," said Josh Allen. "Always tried to make one more play."

On a rainy Sunday afternoon, Allen managed to complete 29 of 51 passes for 339 yards. Not to mention, Allen rushed for two touchdowns.

"We moved the ball well, " said head coach Sean McDermott.

Another upside is the Bills, under interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady, have scored over 30 points in back-to-back games.

"I mean 500 yards. I think that says a lot about the direction we're headed on offense," said McDermott.