Josh Allen had himself a day despite the end result

Matt Slocum/AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen celebrates after scoring against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Posted at 11:56 PM, Nov 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-27 00:16:27-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Josh Allen played one of his best games in his NFL career, totaling 420 yards of total offense, and the Bills still fell short.

"I thought our guys had a lot of great effort," said Josh Allen. "Always tried to make one more play."

On a rainy Sunday afternoon, Allen managed to complete 29 of 51 passes for 339 yards. Not to mention, Allen rushed for two touchdowns.

"We moved the ball well, " said head coach Sean McDermott.

Another upside is the Bills, under interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady, have scored over 30 points in back-to-back games.

"I mean 500 yards. I think that says a lot about the direction we're headed on offense," said McDermott.

