Josh Allen discusses costly mistakes; Can he clean in up for in time for Week 2?

Posted at 8:47 PM, Sep 13, 2023
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Bills returned to the practice field Wednesday for the first time since dropping their season opener to the Jets. The biggest questions at One Bills Drive surround Josh Allen and his ability to bounce back after committing four turnovers in Week 1.

"I'm not going to let it affect me going forward. As a quarterback in this league, the best ones are able to put it behind them and also take lessons from it" said Allen.

Head Coach Sean McDermott believes in NO.17 and reiterates Josh's talents are special. However, he makes it clear Josh has to be the one to apply smarter decisions on the field.

"At the end of the day, he's got to do it because I'm not out the running or throwing the ball," said McDermott.

7 Sports Director Matt Bove and Briana Aldridge discuss Josh Allen's short week of preparation before the Bills host the Raiders.

