Josh Allen, Dalton Kincaid, strong run game among keys for Buffalo Bills to win AFC Wild Card game

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — On the eve of the AFC Wild Card game between the Buffalo Bills and the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 7 Sports team dives into the keys to the game that get Buffalo out of the Sunshine State with a win on Sunday.

Offensively, Buffalo needs to establish the run game with James Cook and allow it to open up the pass game, where you can utilize guys like Dalton Kincaid, who present a tough matchup for this talented Jaguars defense. Lean on Josh Allen being pound-for-pound the best player on that field, along with a "bend, don't break" mindset on defense to weather the storm.

Kickoff between these two teams is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday in Jacksonville, Florida.