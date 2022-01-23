Josh Allen cutouts donated to patients and providers at Oishei Children's Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Even though the real Josh Allen is in Kansas City getting ready to take on the Chiefs, 100 cutouts of the Buffalo Bills quarterback were donated to patients and providers at Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo.

Auto dealer West Herr donated the cutouts to the hospital.

As Western New York takes over Kansas City, @JoshAllenQB cutouts have taken over OCH! @WestHerr donated 100 cutouts of Josh Allen to our patients and providers. He's triaging patients in the ED, manning the security desk and doing rounds on patients! Thank you #TeamWestHerr! 💙 pic.twitter.com/SZUJe3Rgbl — Oishei Children's Hospital (@OCHBuffalo) January 23, 2022

The hospital says Allen is 'helping' at the security desk and with doing rounds on patients.