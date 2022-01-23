Watch
Josh Allen cutouts donated to patients and providers at Oishei Children's Hospital

Posted at 11:30 AM, Jan 23, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Even though the real Josh Allen is in Kansas City getting ready to take on the Chiefs, 100 cutouts of the Buffalo Bills quarterback were donated to patients and providers at Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo.

Auto dealer West Herr donated the cutouts to the hospital.

The hospital says Allen is 'helping' at the security desk and with doing rounds on patients.

