Josh Allen and Von Miller talk opening day of Bills training camp

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bills training camp kicked off Sunday morning at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York.

Bills players were greeted by a sold-out crowd that traveled to support them during their practices.

Josh Allen said he loves and appreciates Bills Mafia for coming out.

"They're going crazy for us when we score a touchdown," said Allen.

This is Von Miller's first training camp with the Buffalo Bills. He said he wants to be on the field as much as possible.

"The energy is just so great," said Miller.

Training camps run through August 11, 2022.