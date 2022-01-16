Josh Allen and the offense unstoppable in dominating Wild Card win over the Patriots

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills offense wasn't just firing on all cylinders in Saturday's 47-17 Wild Card win over the New England Patriots, they were unstoppable.

"We put together a really good game plan," Quarterback Josh Allen said. "Daboll lit it up with his play calling, our guys made plays, guys were locked in, and at the end of the day we went out there and executed."

"Our guys came out ready to play and the coaches did a great job of getting them ready," head coach Sean McDermott said. "They really came out and executed and it goes back to the week of preparation."

The Bills won't say they were perfect on offense, but the numbers on the paper say differently. In fact the Bills became the first team in NFL history to not punt, kick a field goal, or turn the ball over in a game. Not counting the two drives that ended in "kneels" to run out the clock, the Bills scored seven touchdowns on seven drives.

"It's a reflection of the entire building. We have a special group," tackle Dion Dawkins said. "We're all smiles, but shoot, that is hard to do."

The entire Bills offense was cooking all night. Allen went 21-for-25 for 308 yards and five touchdowns. Two of those touchdowns were to tight end Dawson Knox, who led the Bills receiving corps with five catches for 89 yards. The first touchdown between the two had both scratching their heads after the game, in a good way.

"I was moving around in the back of the endzone and he threw the ball up. I thought he was throwing it to me. I caught it, went to the sideline, and told him 'Thanks man, thanks for giving me a chance', and he said 'I meant to throw it away'," Knox laughed.

"I got hit and I got up and I was going back to the huddle. As I was going back to the huddle, I was going off the field basically, and everybody was celebrating. I was like what's going on? I sat down and no one could give me an explanation. It took about three and a half or four minutes to put it on the screen and I was like holy crap," Allen added. "I did not mean for that to happen. Dawson was at the right place at the right time and made an unbelievable play."

While the pass game was hot all night so was the offensive line, who kept Allen on his feet all game. They also were a big part of the team's 29 carries for 171 yards.

"The guys up front, it's a great group and unit," running back Devin Singletary said. "They're getting a lot of push and it's not just the guys up front. The receivers are getting in on it, the tight ends are getting in on it, all of that helps and plays a part."

There's even more impressive numbers, like their 6-of-7 third-down conversion rate, and their 49-of-51 plays that resulted in positive yardage.

"Anybody on our offense that touches the ball, they're playmakers," Dawkins said. "When we do what we're supposed to do, it's gonna be a special day."

"It's not often a coach can enjoy the last six minutes of a game, look up in the stands and see the fans enjoying it, at home," McDermott said. "We just gotta keep moving on."