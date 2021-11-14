Josh Allen and the Bills get right against Mike White and the Jets with a 45-17 win in New Jersey

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WKBW) — After a frustrating 9-6 loss to Jacksonville last week, the Bills 'get right' against Mike White and the Jets with a 45-17 win in New Jersey.

Here's what went down.

First Quarter Bills 10-0 Jets

The Bills defense forced the Jets to go three and out and punt.

After not scoring a touchdown against Jacksonville last week, the Bills cap off a five play, 58-yard drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to running back Matt Breida to give the Bills a 7-0 lead.

On the Jets next drive, Jets quarterback Mike White throws an interception to Taron Johnson.

The Bills make it to the red zone but can't score a touchdown, settling for a 29-yard field goal.

The Bills defense once again prevents the Jets from doing much on offense and they're forced to punt.

The Jets defense knocks the Bills out of field goal range and they're forced to punt.

Second Quarter Bills 17-3 Jets

The Jets take a delay of game penalty on fourth down and were forced to punt.

The Bills offense once again can't get much going and were forced to punt.

The Jets are able to put points on the board with a 48-yard field goal.

The Bills quickly get down the field and Stefon Diggs catches a touchdown pass from Josh Allen to give the Bills a 17-3 lead.

Jets wide receiver Corey Davis fumbles the ball and Micah Hyde recovered the ball.

Third Quarter Bills 38-3 Jets

The Bills marched down the field and end the drive with an eight yard jet sweep run from Isaiah McKenzie to extend the Bills lead to 24-3.

Jets quarterback Mike White throws his second interception of the game, this time to Tre'Davious White and the Bills get the ball once again.

The Bills go for another big drive, this time Matt Breida scoring his second touchdown of the game with a 15-yard run.

Mike White throws his third interception of the game, this time to Levi Wallace.

Zack Moss rushes in for a one-yard touchdown to extend Buffalo's lead to 38-3.

Mike White threw his fourth interception of the game this time to Jordan Poyer.

Josh Allen threw his first interception of the game to Sharrod Neasman of the Jets.

Fourth Quarter Bills 45-17 Jets

Jets running back Michael Carter scores a one-yard rushing touchdown to cut Buffalo's lead to 38-10.

Matt Breida fumbled the ball and Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams recovered the ball.

The Jets were unable to convert on fourth down and turn the ball over.

Devin Singletary ran for a two yard touchdown to extend Buffalo's lead to 45-10.

Joe Flacco throws a 15-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Moore to cut Buffalo's lead to 45-17.