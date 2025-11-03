Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes brought hype; Allen brings home win for Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — The epic duel between Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reached its 10th chapter on Sunday night at Highmark Stadium.

This time around, Allen finds himself on the winning side of another regular-season showdown between these two AFC powerhouses.

Allen's final stat line: 23/26, 273 passing yards, one touchdown, 123.2 passer rating, 19 rushing yards, and two touchdowns.

"To be candid, you feel it in your mechanics sometimes, at least I do," Allen said after the game. "I can't speak for every other quarterback, but early on in the game, you know when you're and I call it 'slotted' where the ball is coming out of your hand as good as you want it. I've been working hard over the past couple of weeks trying to get back to that feeling."

Those two rushing touchdowns put Allen as the NFL all-time leader in rushing touchdowns as a quarterback. And 26th in NFL history for all-time rushing touchdowns. An accomplishment that only strengthens his on-field legacy.

With his 78th career rushing TD, Josh Allen has now surpassed Cam Newton (77) for the most rushing TDs by a QB (including playoffs) in NFL history. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 2, 2025

"He's an incredible player. Someone asked me the other day about his impact on this community. Everyone sees the talent, hurdling defenders and scrambling around making good throws. What's just as important, if not more important, to a community in my estimation, is who he is as a person," McDermott said after the game. "He's a phenomenal person and has high character, and that comes from his family. It's a real to me, moment in Buffalo, for young people in this community to watch him play. Young kids wearing his jersey and rightfully so. He deserves all the accolades he can get."