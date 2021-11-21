Jonathan Taylor, Colts exact revenge against Bills with a 41-15 win in Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Running back Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts exacted revenge against the Buffalo Bills, rolling to a 41-15 win in Orchard Park.

Here's what went down.

First Quarter Colts 14-0 Bills

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor rushed for a three yard touchdown to give the Colts a 7-0 lead on the first drive of the game.

Following two penalties on the offensive line, Josh Allen threw an interception to George Odum, giving the Colts the ball back.

Jonathan Taylor scored his second touchdown of the game, this time off a pass from Carson Wentz for 23 yards to give the Colts a 14-0 lead.

Second Quarter Colts 24-7 Bills

After nearly throwing an interception earlier on the drive, Josh Allen threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs to cut the Colts lead to 14-7.

Colts kicker Michael Badgley kicked a 36-yard field goal to extend the Colts lead to 17-7.

On the ensuing kick off, Isaiah McKenize fumbled the return, resulting in the Colts recovering the ball.

On the very next play Taylor scored his third touchdown of the game to give the Colts a 24-7 lead.

Tyler Bass missed a 57-yard field goal making the score 24-7 Colts at the half.

Third Quarter Colts 38-7 Bills

The Bills go three and out and are forced to punt on the first drive of the second half.

The Bills prevent the Colts from entering field goal range and force them to punt.

Tyler Bass misses his second field goal attempt of the day, this time from 49 yards out.

Jonathan Taylor rushed for his fourth touchdown of the day, this time a 10-yard run to give the Colts a 31-7 lead.

Josh Allen threw his second interception of the game, this time to Kenny Moore.

Taylor rushed for his fifth touchdown of the day to give the Colts a 38-7 lead.

Fourth Quarter Colts 41-15 Bills

Stefon Diggs caught his second touchdown pass of the day, this time from nine yards out, and Josh Allen rushes for the two-point conversion.

Michael Badgley nails a 35-yard field goal to give the Colts a 41-15 lead.

Mitchell Trubisky who came in for Josh Allen also threw an interception, this time to Zaire Franklin.

The Bills stop the Colts on fourth down and then run out the clock.