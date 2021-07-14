Jim Kelly Football Camp returns in 2021 with goal of inspiring others and teaching life lessons

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a year away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jim Kelly Football Camp was back and bigger than ever. To accommodate the extra demand, there was a three-day camp from July 12th to the July 14th, in addition to another clinic on the 15th.

The event included two-hand-touch and flag football tournaments, a pass, punt, and kick competition, individualized drills, and "chalk talks." Bills quarterback coach Ken Dorsey and defensive tackle Harrison Phillips joined Kelly in those sessions.

"I got to learn that sometimes stuff in your life gets hard, but you can overcome it," 11-year-old camper Chase Honan said. "It's really cool to get to learn this stuff from one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time."

2021's camp and clinic marks the 33rd installment of the annual camp. Kelly says he's starting to see some familiar faces; but instead of taking the field, it's parents picking up their own children after participating as kids themselves.

"The thing about it is that they're able to tell their kids, their grandchildren. I mean you wouldn't believe the amount of grandparents of these kids that helped started my camp," Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly said. "It's just amazing."