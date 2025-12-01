James Cook rushes for over 100 yards for seventh time this season pacing Buffalo Bills offense

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — It wasn't "supposed" to play out like this. Down both their starting tackles, the Buffalo Bills offense faced a tough challenge against a fierce Pittsburgh Steelers defensive front.

But behind the efforts of Alec Anderson and Ryan Van Demark stepping up for the injured Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown, the Bills' offense used a dynamic ground attack led by James Cook to run all over the Steelers' defense.

Buffalo's 249 total rushing yards is the most any team has ever tallied in Pittsburgh since the Bills did it back in 1975

The Bills have surpassed 240 rushing yards today, marking the most rushing yards at Pittsburgh by an opposing team since 1975 (Buffalo - 310 yards on 9/28/75). pic.twitter.com/Y2NeB3S1up — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 1, 2025

144 yards of that came from the legs of James Cook, marking the seventh time this season that Cook has run for over 100 yards or more in a game.

James Cook is over 100 yards rushing today, marking his seventh 100+ yard game of the season. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 30, 2025

"As long as we got the win, that's all. We just got to keep going and keep playing football the way we know, and great things are going to happen," Cook told reporters after the game."

'I mean, he's one of, if not the best (running) back in football. The way he can grab the ball and hit the hole as fast as he can, the way he can move, he makes our offense go," Josh Allen added after the game.

And if his play on the field wasn't worthy of recognition enough, Cook also made sure to showcase his underrated leadership abilities, texting both Anderson and Van Demark before the game to share his confidence in the two to step up and deliver this afternoon.

"Actually, I texted them guys, both of them, today when I woke up, and just told them I trust in them and believe in them," Cook said. "Just let's go and let's go get a win. They texted me I love you, brother, let's go."