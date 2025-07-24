James Cook addresses contract, Keon Coleman has bounce-back day on day 2 of Buffalo Bills camp

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Day two of Buffalo Bills training camp was a roller coaster day for the offense. After a very slow start to practice, the offense got into a rhythm during the second half of practice. The Bills have one more day of work on Friday before their first off-day of training camp.

5 Observations from Day Two of Buffalo Bills camp:

James Cook shares thoughts on his contract situation:

Cook is confident he’ll be getting a new contract. He just doesn’t know where it will be.

On Thursday, Cook spoke with reporters for the first time since training camp began and answered questions about why he decided to report to camp and whether or not he believes a new contract is on the horizon.

“We have talked. I’m never going to give up. I deserve what I want and need, and it’s going to eventually happen,” Cook said.

When asked if Cook believed that would happen in Buffalo, he said: “ I mean, however it happens, it’s going to get done. Wherever it happens at.”

Cook said several times he wanted to be at camp for his teammates and made it clear that he’s here to help the team. But just because he doesn't know if a new deal will get done with the Bills doesn't mean he doesn't want to be here. I asked him what the main reasons were for him wanting to stay in Buffalo.

“The quarterback,” Cook said with a smirk. “And the fans. I mean, it’s a great organization, and they drafted me. I believe they drafted me for a reason, and I’m willing to be here and spend the rest of my career here.”

As for practice itself, Cook flashed with a big play after catching a pass and breaking free down the sideline for what would've been a big gain or touchdown.

You can watch Cook's full press conference in the video player at the top of the page.

Coleman has a stronger day two:

After a shaky start to training camp, the Bills' second-round pick from last season had a stronger second day. During 11-on-11 work, Coleman made several catches downfield and seemed to be on the same page with quarterback Josh Allen for most of the practice.

The first day of camp was a lot more redzone work, and Coleman had a hard time creating separation, but that wasn't a problem on Thursday. Coleman is one of the biggest x-factors for the Bills this season, and his second day was a step in the right direction.

Does Mike White have a chance to be the Bills' backup quarterback?

There aren't many open roster spots when you look at the Bills' depth chart, but backup quarterback may be a sneaky position to watch. Mike White moved the ball down the field on Thursday while the Bills' quarterbacks rotated, working behind Josh Allen. This is still Mitch Trubisky's job to lose, but if White is the better option, the Bills do not have a choice. Getting him onto the practice squad is no guarantee, and keeping White over Trubisky would open up a bit of cap space for the Bills to use elsewhere.

Two more injuries on the defense:

During practice on Thursday, Dorian Williams and A.J. Epenesa both left practice with injuries. Williams' injury appeared to happen during a team drill when he fell awkwardly while chasing after tight end Jackson Hawes. He didn't return to practice after that play.

Later in practice, Epenesa exited with trainers and went to be evaluated in the medical tent. He also did not return, yet the reason for his departure is unknown.

Newcomers making an impact:

Edge rusher Michael Hoecht would've had a sure sack during a rep of team drills on Josh Allen. He immediately won his battle and was uncovered and face-to-face with the Bills quarterback. He wisely stopped in his tracks, but it was a great play.

Elijah Moore had a great catch on a pass from Allen that was perfectly thrown towards the sideline. It was an even more impressive throw than catch, but Moore continues to be a player worth monitoring, especially in the preseason.

Shaq Thompson nearly intercepted Allen during team drills towards the end of practice. Thompson has played a ton of football and knows Sean McDermott's defense well, so he should provide solid depth for the Bills.