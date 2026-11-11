ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Newly acquired Buffalo Bills safety Amani Hooker woke up in Nashville on Tuesday morning with a 1-7 record. By lunchtime, he learned his fate: he was traded to Buffalo, joining the 7-1 Bills. He packed a suitcase, went to the airport, and landed in Cheektowaga at 1:00 a.m. It was a whirlwind day, but he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“The opportunity here is tremendous, and it's exciting,” Hooker said. “I mean, to be in this position with a contender, it's a dream come true. I've always wanted to be in this position.”

Hooker spent the first eight years of his NFL career with the Tennessee Titans. This year, he’s having the best statistical season of his career and is currently tied for the most interceptions (five) in the NFL.

Yesterday Amani Hooker was on a team with a 1-7 record. Things happen fast in the NFL and he couldn’t be more excited for this opportunity in Buffalo. https://t.co/so9ZUS5bq8 — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) November 11, 2026

“Adding the guy who leads the league in interceptions right now, it's something that anybody's going to be happy about,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “(For) our front office to do what they did, we're extremely excited to have him.”

“It's great to be wanted,” Hooker added. “Especially when you know they sacrificed and what they did to get me, so now it's my job just to prove them right.”

WATCH: It's a dream come true': Amani Hooker eager to begin new chapter with the Buffalo Bills

'It's a dream come true': Amani Hooker eager to begin new chapter with the Buffalo Bills

When asked if he’ll play on Sunday, Hooker smirked and said he’ll be ready to go. But in the next four days, his job is to get on the same page with Cole Bishop. At the safety position, chemistry is especially important, and both players recognize that.

“I mean, you have to have really one brain,” Hooker said. “If you don't, that's when miscommunication happens, and usually if there is a play that's given up, it's probably because the safeties were probably not communicating. So it's very important that we stay connected.”

“He impressed me today with, you know, how quick he was able to pick some things up,” Bishop said. “So I'm excited to get out there with him. I think obviously, every game and every practice will, you know, help us get more comfortable, but I think we'll be in a good spot.”