Isaiah Hodgins making the cuts for WR's difficult

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Before entering camp, the wide receiver group had its obvious returners, but Isaiah Hodgins ensures his name stays on the radar.

"It's a literal mindset of I'm going to go down there and make this tackle, or I'm going to get off this block. It's just the mindset of what I have to do to make this team. I'm going to do it," said Hodgins.

Two seasons of back-to-back injuries is Hodgins' biggest downfall leaving him on the Bills practice squad. The time Hodgins has put in has changed his perspective as he enters his third year in Buffalo.

"My rookie year, I think I was a little too focused on who's making the team and who's not. I've recently gone with the mentality of stacking days and going 110% daily. And letting the coaches figure out the rest."

General manager Brandon Beane explained the importance of a player's impact on special teams when it comes down to making final cuts when players are even in all other areas.