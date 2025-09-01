Is this the year the Buffalo Bills win it all? Our 2025 season preview & predictions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Welcome to the 2025 NFL season.

On Sunday, after a 224-day hiatus, the Buffalo Bills will once again play a real game as they open the season inside Highmark Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens. It's a matchup between the favorites to win the Super Bowl out of the AFC and a rematch of last year's divisional round.

While it's certainly an important game, it's just one week of an 18-week season that will certainly be filled with ups and downs. But can this finally be the year the Bills get over the hump and make it to the Super Bowl?

Our crew from Leading The Charge shares their players to watch, bold takes and predictions in our annual season preview episode.

You can watch the entire episode above.

Leading The Charge airs every Monday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on WKBW (channel 7) in the Buffalo market. You can watch the second half hour of every show from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on our app and on WKBW's YouTube, X and Facebook.