Is Amari Cooper the best wide receiver to ever wear a Buffalo Bills jersey? Let's talk about it

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amari Cooper's very first catch as a member of the Buffalo Bills was a touchdown. He'd finish his debut performance against the Tennesee Titans Sunday with a total of four catches for 66 yards.

Traded on Tuesday. Walkthrough on Wednesday. First practice Thursday. Touchdown on Sunday. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/RWIkYnABRr — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) October 20, 2024

The veteran wide receiver is the Bills' newest offensive weapon and is generating a lot of excitement among Bills fans who have high hopes that he will seamlessly step into that number-one receiver role the Bills were missing.

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper (18) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Cooper was traded last week and did not have his first practice with the Bills until Thursday, just days before kickoff. But he still impressed many with his work on the field, despite dropping his very first target on the first drive of the game.

