Is Amari Cooper the best wide receiver to ever wear a Buffalo Bills jersey? Let's talk about it

It might be a crazy question. But it sparked a conversation among Matt Bove, Joe Buscaglia and Howard Simon on Leading The Charge. You can watch the full segment in the video below.
After just a handful of snaps in his first and only game with the Buffalo Bills, the question is: Is Amari Cooper the best wide receiver to ever wear a Buffalo Bills uniform? #BillsMafia
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amari Cooper's very first catch as a member of the Buffalo Bills was a touchdown. He'd finish his debut performance against the Tennesee Titans Sunday with a total of four catches for 66 yards.

The veteran wide receiver is the Bills' newest offensive weapon and is generating a lot of excitement among Bills fans who have high hopes that he will seamlessly step into that number-one receiver role the Bills were missing.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper (18) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Cooper was traded last week and did not have his first practice with the Bills until Thursday, just days before kickoff. But he still impressed many with his work on the field, despite dropping his very first target on the first drive of the game.

On Leading the Charge this week, the crew talked about Amari Cooper in-depth and what he brings to the team. You can watch their full conversation in the video at the top of the page.

