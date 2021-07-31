Iron sharpens iron: CB group learning from one another in camp

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Every year, Levi Wallace has to compete. As an undrafted rookie in 2018, he had to fight for a roster spot before he could even think about a starting spot opposite Tre'Davious White.

In 2019, he held off Kevin Johnson. In 2020, he held off Josh Norman. Now, he's got some younger competition. But the Alabama product knows it comes with the job.

"If you're not out here, competing, and you're not having fun, what are you out here for?" Wallace asked. "Dane [Jackson] is a great corner. So is Cam Lewis. So is Nick [McCloud]. So is O.G. [Olaijah Griffin]. I mean, T. White? We're all out there chasing 27."

Tre'Davious White isn't just the best corner in Buffalo; he's one of the best in the league. White broke onto the scene in 2019 and has had the attention of offensive coordinators and quarterbacks around the league ever since.

"I take a lot of time, and I put a lot of work into my craft," White said. "I take it seriously. So to hear one of my teammates say that is something that I don't take lightly."

As the elder statesman of the cornerback room, White has to lead by example. And whether it's former seventh round pick Dane Jackson, or longtime starter Levi Wallace, everybody still has plenty to learn from the all-Pro.

"Me and [Jackson] came from 'Bama and Pitt. So we did a lot more pressing [in college]," Wallace said. "Watching T. White really helped me improve my off technique. I said [to Jackson] bro, it just takes time. It really does."

White is the corner with the most time in the league on the Bills' roster. Wallace isn't far behind. But as Buffalo's secondary looks to rebound after a year led by the offense, one thing is for sure: iron sharpens iron.