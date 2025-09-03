Injury updates & key storylines ahead of the Week 1 matchup between Buffalo Bills & Baltimore Ravens

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — With the regular season officially here, the Buffalo Bills have shifted their focus to the marquee matchup of Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens. It's a rematch of the AFC Divisional Round and two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

“I’ll be the first to admit it, it doesn’t matter who we are playing, that first game, there’s just something special about it,” Josh Allen said on Wednesday. “It’s the emotion inside the entire stadium, and obviously, it’s the last home opener here in this stadium, and I think fans are going to feel that and give us the juice we need to try and perform the best we can.”

“Man, I can’t wait to play my opponent, I’m tired of playing against my team,” Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said. “It’s time to take our frustration out on those guys, so that’s pretty much how I look at it.”

But the matchup goes well beyond the quarterbacks. Both teams are dealing with notable injuries that could impact a game that's expected to be a toss-up.

For the Bills, it will also be our first chance to see a revamped defensive line that was the top priority of the offseason. They'll have an incredibly difficult task trying to help stop Jackson and Derrick Henry, two of the most prolific players in the NFL.

So, what are the major storylines at the halfway point of the week, and how will the Bills respond? Our sports team shares their initial thoughts on the matchup and which players they're keeping an eye on. You can watch the entire conversation at the top of the page!