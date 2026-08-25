'I'm like a kid in a candy store': Buffalo Bills WR Skyler Bell set to make preseason debut

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Skyler Bell was ready to make his presence felt. The rookie wide receiver was having a strong start to his summer, but a groin injury kept him on the sideline for more than two weeks. Now he’s back at practice and getting ready to play in his first preseason game, and he couldn’t be more excited.

“I’m like a kid in a candy store,” Bell said. “I've been out for a minute. I haven't actually missed this much time ever in football, so it just felt good to be back out there with the guys.”

Bell returned to practice on Monday and immediately started doing team drills. Even when injured, we often saw him after practice catching balls from the JUGS machine and chatting with veteran teammates. Those little things Josh Allen believes will help him after being sidelined.

“He's doing a great job, and he's flying around right now,” Allen said. “I know, especially when he was out too, taking those mental reps and understanding the offense, asking questions to guys like DJ (Moore) and Josh Palmer, and just doing things the right way. So he's been fun to be around. He continues to make plays in practice, and I'm excited to see him out there.”

“I just tried to stay locked in and stay engaged,” Bell said. “I'm just asking questions, you know, trying to get mental reps, just trying to stay locked in as much as I can because, you know, when we go down in a few weeks to Houston, it's just real.”