'I'm just disappointed': Erie County Executive on rumored PSL prices at new Buffalo Bills stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The cost of a personal seat license, or PSL, at the new Buffalo Bills stadium has been a hot topic recently and it has caught the attention of Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

As we reported earlier this week, the rumored cost of a PSL is not sitting well with members of Bills Mafia. Leaked details appeared to show a PSL for a premium club-level seat would cost $30,000.

We spoke with a few Bills fans and heard from more on social media who are worried about what the team will charge for a PSL in other stadium sections. So we took the concerns to the experts.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Poloncarz was asked about the rumored PSL prices and said it is very upsetting that the Bills would not release what the PSL prices were for all seats.

The county executive also said has talked to Governor Kathy Hochul about it and she is also concerned.

"We should know now what are the costs associated with every PSL that's going to be sold. From any that are $500 a PSL to the ones you heard about in the club seats, which are very expensive. And they were refusing to do that. The county doesn't have a role in the PSL agreement, we don't. I'm just disappointed that it's gotten to this point. I let the Bills representatives and Legends know that."

Poloncarz also said during the press conference "It's the modern NFL where it's all about money."