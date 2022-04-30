'I'm a touchdown maker', Bills 2nd round pick James Cook ready to make a difference in the backfield

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — When the Buffalo Bills were on the clock Friday night, UGA running back James Cook was at home with his family in Florida. He didn't hear the phone ring as he was taking care of his son and trying to take his mind off of the Draft, but when he did eventually get on the phone, he learned he was the newest member of the Buffalo Bills.

"That moment changed his [my son's] life forever," Cook said. I'm just blessed to have this opportunity."

Cook is coming off a great senior season with the National Champion Bulldogs, where he rushed for 728 yards and seven touchdowns. In the air, he compiled 284 receiving yards and another four scores. Being a versatile player is what makes him a perfect fit for this Bills offense.

"I can separate myself in the backfield, can line up out wide, go deep and score touchdowns," Cook said. "I'm a touchdown maker."

Throughout the Draft process, Cook met with several teams but he says he fell in love with the Bills because they'll give him a chance to be himself. He connected well with the coaching staff and feels it's the perfect fit.

"I really wanted to play with Josh Allen," Cook said. "He's a great quarterback coming up in the league here, a franchise quarterback. I'm looking to build and get ready to work."

While Cook is excited to work alongside Allen, he's already familiar with one of the Bills on offense. During the offseason, he and Bills running back Devin Singletary trained together down in Florida. Cook will look to give this Bills backfield an extra boost, something they've been missing over these last few years.

"We're a 1-2 punch," he said. "We're gonna shock the world."

Cook's goal is to compete and win a Super Bowl for this team and the journey there will include a game against his older brother, Dalvin, who's a running back for the Minnesota Vikings. The date of that game isn't set, but Cook already has one request.

"I gotta get mic'd up for that one," he laughed.