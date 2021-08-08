"I want to be a well-rounded tight end", Bills' Dawson Knox ready to step things up in year three

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bills tight end Dawson Knox knows this year is a big one.

"I've always said I want to be a well-rounded tight end. I don't ever want to come off the field," he said. "I want to be that three-down tight end so it's about working on every single aspect of a game."

Knox's first two seasons as a Buffalo Bill has had its ups and downs, compiling 52 catches for 676 yards and five touchdowns. He's also had 14 dropped passes so he knows he needs to step up his game.

It’s why most of the offseason was spent working on the little things. One thing that helped was attending a "tight end camp", in which he attended this summer.

“It was awesome just seeing what everybody’s good at and taking a piece of everybody’s game,” he said about the event.

Those attending Tight End University got to learn from Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Greg Olsen. Knox says the lessons he learned during that camp were more than he could've asked for.

"I got a notebook with three or four pages of notes we learned from each guy," Knox said. "I learned a whole lot of release techniques, that's kind of the one thing that stuck with me. Whether it's press man, I got inside leverage on a breaking route, or if I got a man off and a second-level safety, how to break on certain cuts. There were a lot of intricate things I never really learned."

Knox knows he’ll become a better and more consistent player while also using the things he’s learned to improve the entire Bills tight end room. The team is welcoming back Tommy Sweeney after a COVID last season. They also welcomed newcomer Jacob Hollister, who played with Allen at Wyoming.

“We’re trying to be the best at our craft," Knox said. "If you can bring in a younger guy, or an older guy can give a younger guy a tip, I think that just makes everybody better. It just pushes everybody to get to that level.”

While the tight ends are trying to be more consistent, the Bills offense doesn't need much work after coming off one of their most successful seasons. With most of Allen's targets returning from last year's team, Brian Daboll and the offense is planning on taking advantage of their many weapons.

"The versatility we have is crazy," Knox said. "We can do a whole drive with five wideouts and the next possession, bring in three tight ends. The versatility we have is what I think is giving us a little edge right now."