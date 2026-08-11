'I think it's a hard reset:' Joshua Palmer having strong start to Buffalo Bills training camp

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Joshua Palmer’s tenure in Buffalo didn’t start as planned, so now it’s time for a hard reset. The 26-year-old wide receiver signed as a free agent in Buffalo before the 2025 season, but a slow start and a Week 6 ankle injury against the Atlanta Falcons changed his entire year.

“I feel good, my body feels good,” Palmer said on Tuesday. “I'm well recovered. I'm flying around, so that's all I could really ask for.”

“I'm happy for him, bro,” fellow wide receiver Keon Coleman said. “You know, he's finally healthy, getting out there, making plays, and showing us who he really is, and I'm just happy for him.”

Through 10 days of camp, Palmer has impressed. On Tuesday, he and Allen connected multiple times, including on a deep touchdown and a big gain down the sideline during a two-minute drill.

“You know, the biggest thing is getting the confidence of Josh (Allen) back,” Palmer said. “I missed a lot of time. The confidence on my team, that's all I really care about is my team having full confidence in me and Josh having full confidence in me.”

“He's making a lot of plays right now,” right tackle Spencer Brown said. “He's flying around. I know last year he was lingering with injuries a lot, and that can not only affect your physicality or anything like that, but also like the mental strain of just going through it over and over and over again.”

In 2025, Palmer played in 12 games and only caught 22 passes. It was the worst season of his career and one he’s eager to bounce back from.

“He's just been a lot better this year both on the field and off the field,” Brown added. “I look forward to seeing what he can do for sure because he's a, I mean, you guys saw it the other day, he's an absolute playmaker.”

“I know we had a starting point last year, but I think it's a hard reset just because I missed so much time,” Palmer added. “So now it's just getting that, getting that trust and that timing back, which I don't feel like we ever lost, but, again, consistency and repetition is something that we need.”