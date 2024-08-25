‘I think I stole the show’: Dion Dawkins celebrates Buffalo Bills 2024 Fisher-Price 'Little People' set

DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills 2024 Fisher-Price 'Little People' collector set went on sale this weekend at Wegmans stores. Tackle Dion Dawkins celebrated the launch with Bills Mafia and shared his thoughts on his first appearance in the set.

“I think I look like I stole the show. I got my chops out, I got my red cleats, but I can’t compete with Josh [Allen] and [Matt] Milano,” Dawkins said. “To be a part of Fisher-Price’s Little People… Little person in a big town, I guess being a little person is a big thing.”

Dion Dawkins is at Wegmans in Depew meeting fans after the release of the new Fisher Price Bills Little People set 🦬🏈

The set features himself, Josh Allen and Matt Milano… but who does Dion think looks the best?

You should already Schnow @diondawkins @WKBW pic.twitter.com/gnZfMUPXMx — Derek Heid (@DerekHeid) August 25, 2024

“[He’s my favorite player], because he’s really nice and he stops when we are at the Bills games,” 9-year-old Charlotte Kwiatkowski said.

“It’s awesome that he hasn’t let the fame and playing on the field get to him,” Charlotte’s mom Amy said. “He’s just so nice and he always stops... He’s one of the best people to come out and meet.”

“We were lucky enough to get Dion Dawkins to come… He’s such a great community asset and the fact that he’s on this latest collector set is just incredible,” Wegmans spokesperson Michele Mehaffy said.

This year's set includes Dawkins, quarterback Josh Allen, linebacker Matt Milano, and a Bills Super Fan.

Mattel.com Fisher-Price Little People Collector Buffalo Bills 2024 set.

The Buffalo Bills 2024 collector figure set went on sale at Wegmans stores in the Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse markets Friday at 6 a.m. for $24.99. They will also be available while supplies last at Wegmans locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia.