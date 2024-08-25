Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

‘I think I stole the show’: Dion Dawkins celebrates Buffalo Bills 2024 Fisher-Price 'Little People' set

Dion Dawkins Little People
WKBW
Dion Dawkins Little People
Posted
and last updated

DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills 2024 Fisher-Price 'Little People' collector set went on sale this weekend at Wegmans stores. Tackle Dion Dawkins celebrated the launch with Bills Mafia and shared his thoughts on his first appearance in the set.

“I think I look like I stole the show. I got my chops out, I got my red cleats, but I can’t compete with Josh [Allen] and [Matt] Milano,” Dawkins said. “To be a part of Fisher-Price’s Little People… Little person in a big town, I guess being a little person is a big thing.”

“[He’s my favorite player], because he’s really nice and he stops when we are at the Bills games,” 9-year-old Charlotte Kwiatkowski said.

“It’s awesome that he hasn’t let the fame and playing on the field get to him,” Charlotte’s mom Amy said. “He’s just so nice and he always stops... He’s one of the best people to come out and meet.”

“We were lucky enough to get Dion Dawkins to come… He’s such a great community asset and the fact that he’s on this latest collector set is just incredible,” Wegmans spokesperson Michele Mehaffy said.

This year's set includes Dawkins, quarterback Josh Allen, linebacker Matt Milano, and a Bills Super Fan.

Screenshot 2024-08-20 143403.png
Fisher-Price Little People Collector Buffalo Bills 2024 set.

The Buffalo Bills 2024 collector figure set went on sale at Wegmans stores in the Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse markets Friday at 6 a.m. for $24.99. They will also be available while supplies last at Wegmans locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!